Yesterday is Here

Tomas, a wayward young man drifting in emptiness, encounters a sudden detour when after squandering his inheritance, he finds himself on the verge of eviction. After encountering resistance from his only living relative and set on finding an easy way out, he undertakes a perilous opportunity to protect his comfortable lifestyle. Embarking on a journey with two eccentric strangers, a mysterious cargo and once again confronting an abrupt detour in his path, he comes to a timely crossroad where he must come to terms with his fear of change while finding a way to traverse the consequences and lost opportunities that have plagued him in the past before he begins to relive it, or worse.