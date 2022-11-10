1963

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1963

Studio

Les Films Concordia

Stories about three very different women and the men they attract. Adelina sells black-market cigarettes in Naples, is married to the unemployed Carmine, and faces a jail sentence. She can avoid it as long as she's pregnant. Several years and seven children later, Carmine is exhausted, so jail looks inescapable as does her contempt for Carmine. In Milan, Anna drives a Rolls, is bored, and picks up a writer. She talks dreamily of running off with him until he dents her car; that gets her emotional attention. Mara, a Roman call girl, turns the head of a naive seminarian, prompting a run-in with his granny and a vow of abstinence. Mara's fizzy lover from Bologna grows impatient.

Cast

Marcello MastroianniCarmine Sbaratti / Renzo / Augusto Rusconi
Aldo GiuffrèPasquale Nardella
Julian BonfiglioDr. Verace
Agostino SalviettiDr. Verace
Lino MatteraAmedeo Scapece
Tecla ScaranoVerace's Sister

View Full Cast >

Images