Inspired by Albert Camus’s The Plague, Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow is perhaps Lung Kong’s grandest vision, and a testament to his uncompromising humanist convictions. From a rat infestation in the slums, a fast-spreading virus grips Hong Kong, inducing panic when the government is slow to react. Mercilessly cut down by censors for its frank portrayal of class and political conflicts at the time of its release, the film found new critical acclaim in during the SARS outbreak decades later. In 2011, it was placed on Hong Kong Film Archive’s list of the 100 must-see Hong Kong films of all time.