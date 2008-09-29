Yeti: A Love Story

2008

A camping trip goes very wrong when five college students are kidnapped by a secret cult that plans to sacrifice them to a mysterious hairy beast called the Yeti -- who turns out to harbor a deep attraction to young men -- in this raunchy comedy. The situation starts to improve when one of the victims begins to examine his own desires and finds that the Yeti doesn't seem so unappealing -- but can the group escape from the crazed cult members?