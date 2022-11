Not Available

Kakababu and Sontu will unravel the mystery of the legendary beast, the Yeti (Snowman) in this film. Gorokhshep plateau is the new destination where the uncle-nephew duo will be facing harsh circumstances in the process of unravelling the actual truth behind the attacks by the giant beast. The quest introduces them to new characters such as Mingma and Norbu, local sherpas, who help them in the expedition. Their adventure leads them to discovering the mystery of the Yeti.