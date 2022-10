Not Available

Yevado Okadu is an upcoming Indian Telugu film written and directed by Venu Sri Ram and produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It features Ravi Teja, Pragya Jaiswal and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles while Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Nassar appear in crucial supporting roles. Devi Sri Prasad composes the film's soundtrack and Richard Prasad handles the film's cinematography.