A showcase of YG Family's talents, the 2014 edition of the YG Family World Tour kicked off in Japan with two shows in Osaka's Kyocera Dome and two shows in Tokyo Dome. Check out the tour's second show at Tokyo Dome – featuring YG artists like 2NE1, Big Bang, Epik High and Winner – with the show's home video release! In addition to the performances by individual units, the show also includes an electrifying finale featuring the YG Family together on stage!