Yi ge shi zhe dui sheng zhe de fang wen

Not Available

One day, Ye Xiaoxiao got on a bus. In the bus, he found that two thieves were stealing. Ye Xiaoxiao bravely exposed the crime of the thief, however, the person whose wallet was stolen did not have the courage to stand up and claim the mistake. When the two thieves saw this, they became very arrogant. They punched and kicked Ye Xiaoxiao until Ye Xiaoxiao was dying and no one helped him. In the end, the driver drove the car to the Public Security Bureau. However, the thief escaped and no one was brought to justice, and Ye Xiaoxiao died.