Yi tan zhao yao jing zhi ying shao ming ce

After the case of film industry "silver chicken", the entertainment circle again is rumored to have movie stars involved in prostitution. The notoriety of the "agent" in the rumors, Rebecca, began to spread. Although Rebecca trickily avoids the media's tail, but the media's unfair reports, the untrue comments, and her relatives and friends' ill treatment toward her made her experience how cold the world can be. In a rage, she decides to appear in person to expose the entire scandal.