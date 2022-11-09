Yi wu liang qi

Not Available

Ah Sun of the drama society leads a dramatic private life off-stage as well as on. His ex-wife Kong loses her last cent in business; and after going bankrupt is left without a place to stay. As she is entitled to own half of Ah Sun's house, she moves back. Ching, Sun's girlfriend, is determined to show who's the mistress. Her exaggerated actions embarrass Kong, and Kong soon has a chance to hit back. Ah Sun's rich aunt returns for a visit and has not been told about their divorce...