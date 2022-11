Not Available

In the wake of his father's death, Jinsheng is forced to quit school to support himself and his elderly grandmother, taking a job as a teacher in a poor village. But the only salary the elders can afford to pay him is a black-and-white milk cow. Actual money would, of course, be much better, but the young man refuses to become discouraged. Yang Dazhe, Guan Luancang and Yang Dongjing co-star in this inspiring drama from director Yang Jin.