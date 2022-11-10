Yim gwai fat kwong

Not Available

Hsiao and his family move into a big apartment which is surprisingly cheap. When they get settled, strange things start to happen. In the 50s, a bar waitress, Lucy lived with her boyfriend Tim in the same apartment. Tim was a US sailor and he had to leave Hong Kong after the holiday. He abandoned Lucy after she was pregnant. Out of rage, Lucy committed suicide and killed her baby boy too. She swore to kill Tim after death. Hsiao's wife and daughter have been possessed by Lucy and her son and Lucy wants to kill Hsiao on his birthday…