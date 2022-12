Not Available

The mysterious "yin and yang mural" in Dunhuang of the Western Regions was shocked. The zombie Princess Ding (Meina) returned to the world. Strange visions led to frequent murders. When Dali Temple Shaoqing Qi Ling (played by Qi Shenghan) was ordered to investigate the case, he encountered one after another Xia Bingyu, the lover of Shangmeng and Gu'er, a girl in the ghost city, did not know that he had been involved in a conspiracy.