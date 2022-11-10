Yin yeung lo 5: Yat kin fat choi

Not Available

The fifth chapter of the "Troublesome Night" series, this movie is an anthology of three connected stories. Taxi Driver Cheung runs into bad luck when he encounters strange and mysterious customers during his night shift. That same night, his friend and colleague Fat moves to a new home with his wife and son to hide from loan sharks, and his luck turns when he discovers his new home is haunted by a demon, who promises him sudden wealth. Years later, Fat's son is employed as a security officer at a business firm. There, he encounters paranormal activities during his night shift.