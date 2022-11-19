Ying xiong ben se

Not Available

Lee Jwo Horng (Patrick Tse) is fresh out of jail after doing time for 15 years. By then his fiancée Betty has already become the mistress of triad boss One-Eye Jack (Shek Kin). Lee doesn't want his younger brother Chih Shen (Wong Wai) to look down upon him, so he decides to keep his release a secret from Chih Shen, and finds accommodation with his friend Ah Han (Sai Gwa Pau) instead. Jack forces Lee to team up with him again for more criminal jobs, but, determined to clean up his act and stay out of trouble, Lee doesn't yield to his pressure. Jack then turns his attention to Chih Shen and lures him to the dark side instead...