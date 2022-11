Not Available

A journey in time through the eyes of two generations of filmmakers, at the same remote island in Greece from the 70s up until now. Yiorgos Kolozis went to Donoussa for the first time in 1972 – back then, there was no electricity nor tourists. Staying at Kedros beach all by himself, he acquired the name Yiorgos of Kedros. Yiorgos’s death in 2009 led Yiannis, his son, to continue his work, creating a story in which time is treated as a reconsideration of the present moment.