Yngwie Malmsteen: Far Beyond the Sun

Inspired by the flamboyance of Hendrix, the digitally dextrous Swede started out playing in bands, but it wasn't long before he was putting his name (and what a name!) to line-ups skilled enough to support a six-string style that leans as much towards the world of classical music as that of rock. In the course of an ongoing career that encompasses ground-breaking music, global gigging, award winning albums, and as many front covers & critical backslaps as one lifetime can sensibly handle, Malmsteen has virtually reinvented the guitar as an instrument to be seen with. This DVD set includes 4 promo videos ("Bedroom Eyes," "Heaven Tonight," "Save Our Love," and "You Don't Remember"), plus an interview with Barry Barnes conducted in 2006 at Malmsteen's studio in Miami, FL.