A highly respected rock guitarist known for his incredible style and technique, Yngwie Malmsteen performs live in Tokyo, playing such songs as "Bedroom Eyes," "Rising Force," "You Don't Remember," "Never Die," "I'll Never Forget" and "Toccata." A gifted talent who burst onto the music scene at a young age, Malmsteen possesses deep admiration for such classical composers as Bach, Beethoven and Paganini.