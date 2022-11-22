Yo Gabba Gabba!: Halloween!

Not Available

In Yo Gabba Gabba's Halloween!, excitement abounds as the characters dress up in outrageous costumes and gather private stashes of candy. Through 'The Fall Song,' 'Halloween Party Song,' and 'Trick or Treat Song' the characters learn what happens on Halloween, and just as important, the song 'Too Much Candy' helps the characters to understand eating candy in moderation. The DVD contains 3 additional episodes. Yo Gabba Gabba! is a live-action program for preschoolers that uses upbeat music to highlight simple life lessons and universal experiences in the lives of preschoolers. DJ Lance Rock hosts and brings to life four friendly monsters and one robot in a colorful land full of music and laughter. Muno, the red Cyclops, Foofa the pink flower bubble, Brobee the green little one, Toodee the blue cat-dragon, and Plex the robot are ready to sing, play and dance whenever preschoolers are ready. Just say the magic words, Yo Gabba Gabba!