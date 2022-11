Not Available

The Dancey Dance Bunch is the DVD launch of Yo Gabba Gabba!. The DVD includes four episodes: "Friends," "Eat," "Dance," and "Happy" plus special features. Hosted by DJ Lance Rock, Yo Gabba Gabba! infuses retro-style and modern-day music to teach simple life lessons through a vibrant world of puppet characters who play and dance when they hear the magic words… "Yo Gabba Gabba!"