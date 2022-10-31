Yo hice a Roque III

Not Available

Third Roque Gonzalez is a freeloader who lives with his friend Federico, famous ex-jockey who is now racing in hours after low fat. Federico can not shake off Roque, as it constantly reminds that when they were seven, saved his life. The thing is that Frederic attends a gym with the hope of returning to thin enough to ride again, and learns that there Botija Kid, the champion of Spain in the welterweights, need to stake his title to qualify for the European Championship boxing. But of course, nobody wants to take a beating the champion, despite offering her coach bag. Among Paco, the owner of the gym, and Frederick, Roque to get rolling, deceived, you agree to fight the champion ... Parody of the popular movie "Rocky."