Yo-kwon Gwoi-kwon

Kim Chi-hwan, the magistrate of the Ok-ra county, wiped out the family and relatives of Lee Min-bu with his wicked tricks. In order to avenge her family, the spirit of Min-bu's wife, Yun, is reborn. Yun invokes the spirits of Jang-hwa Hong-ryon and coaxes them to take revenge upon their stepmother Heo. (The stepmother Heo had been called back to earth and presently living with the magistrate. She is his servant, carrying out his murderous crimes.) Jang-hwa Hong-ryon is reborn. Yun also calls upon the spirit of maiden Suk who had killed herself when Chi-hwan raped her one day before her wedding. The four reborn women take their revenge and then return to the spirit world.