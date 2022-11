Not Available

The muses are heard. YO! MY SAINT is a three-pronged artistic endeavor incorporating music, film, and fashion. It’s not just a song, or a film, or clothes. It’s a project, and the culmination of creativity erupting from KENZO’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Linking them altogether is the underlying theme of muses – honoring, celebrating, and re-imagining the instigators and inspirations of creativity.