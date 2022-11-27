Not Available

Yo, Natalia

    Natalia Kohen, renowned artist, millionaire and patron, denounces having been kidnapped by her daughters and admitted to a well-known neuro-psychiatric hospital. The causes revolve around economic interests centered on his fortune. "My daughters have taken everything from me and they want to make me look crazy," she declares to the newspapers. As she goes through an insanity trial initiated by her daughters, a group of film students makes a documentary and tries to meet the character behind the case.

