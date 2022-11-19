Yo quiero ser mala

Not Available

In this Romantic-Comedy from Director Rene Cardona, Actress Maria Elena Marques plays a hard-living woman named Leticia, who suffers from a recently broken heart after being deceived by her ex-boyfriend. Soured on anything to do with love and while drinking away her sorrows, she sets out to marry the very first man she sees. This man just happens to be a nice guy named Roberto, (Abel Salazar). Although the pair's mutual attraction to each other is obvious, Roberto has no idea what he is in for, and he soon proposes. Not long after the marriage, Leticia starts to take advantage of both Roberto and her new Father-in-Law (played by Oscar Pulido), who shows kindness towards the girl. Predictably, marital bliss soon turns into discord, and the couple agree to divorce after a year passes. Their love-hate relationship and pending break-up provides a perfect backdrop for several comedic situations before the two realize that they are actually in love.