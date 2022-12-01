Yo quiero una mujer así

Not Available

Lindolfo Chaves is the president of a tobacco company based in Havana and also the president of the Liga Pro Restauración de la Moral y la Virtud, but in private he is an incorrigible libertine until, after conducting a medical check-up after an agitated A night of partying, his family doctor diagnoses him that he has a heart murmur so he advises him to take rest in a place where there is peace and tranquility, to which the businessman decides to go to his nephew's house, the lawyer Ruperto Chaves, who lives in Caracas