Yo soy Kilroy

Not Available

Miguel is a great graffiti artist who gets release from jail after a two year sentence for allegedly destroying his desert border town with his alias name Kilroy. When he gets back home, he realizes that nothing has change. The historic name form Second World War told by his passed away father, has reappear in the city during a political elections campaign. Miguel is now facing so many challenges in his new life and wants to break away from his past. His only hope is to win the City Sponsor Graffiti contest and leave behind all the sorrows and pain that the name Kilroy has created for him.