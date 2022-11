Not Available

The story tells of four moments in the lives of four women: Vera, rising journalist but dissatisfied with life, trying to be the best without knowing where; Lina, always surroended by incense and saints, looking for the love of his life in a television character; Mara Bestelli, who is artificially inseminated without telling her partner that lives abroad; and Inés, whose only goal in life is to marry regardless of the reason for this decision.