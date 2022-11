Not Available

Millenary and figsty, the Yaqui tribe defends its existence. Since 2010, Sonora´s government diverts illegally 75 million cubic meters of water from the Yaqui River each year. This situation has sparked struggles and resistances. In parallel, the Yaqui people have seen flooded their territory by methamphetamines. Now they search for answers to these external aggressions in the depths of their cultural identity.