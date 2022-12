Not Available

Kino MacGregor introduces you to the practice of Ashtanga Yoga taught to her by Sri K. Pattabhi Jois and R. Sharath Jois in Mysore, India. As a professional yoga teacher, the most frequent request Kino receives from her students is for a beginner's programme. These progressive segments will help you build a strong foundation of yoga as you learn the postures at the perfect pace.