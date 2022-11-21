Not Available

Annika Carlson, an ACE- and AFAA-certified yoga instructor and trainer guides you through a series of yoga poses that are physically challenging, yet can be done by the average wimp! These poses, practiced with energy and enthusiasm, will produce amazing results. It's a fitness routine that everyone can do, regardless of age, fitness level, and flexibility (or lack thereof)! Yoga is just as much about your state of mind as it is about what your body is doing! Yoga for Wimps shows you how to tone your muscles, build strength, increase your energy, and reduce stress - all in a way that's not intimidating! Yoga for Wimps lets you work at your own pace to reap all of the wonderful rewards of yoga, without demanding too much from your body!