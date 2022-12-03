Not Available

Blond twink Alam Wernik is excited for a workout with his new trainer. Dark-haired hunk Arad WinWin starts Alam off with some squats, guiding his muscular ass and thighs into perfect position with his strong hands. With all that squatting, Alam could use a massage, so Arad has him lie across his hard thighs as he gives the pretty twink a rubdown, then he rips open his pants and squirts oil all over his ass! The trainer ties the bottom's wrists and spanks his perfect ass, telling Alam to suck his dick before teasing his little hole with his fingers and his cock till Alam is moaning in desire for his thick pole! Arad penetrates the bottom in doggystyle, then Alam gets to show off his squat form as he rides the top's cock. The handsome yoga master fucks Alam in mish till the bottom cums, then gives him a hot facial. Time to finish the workout!