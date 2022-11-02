Yoga to the Rescue

Not Available

Relieve your aching neck, back, shoulders, wrists, and feet with this gentle yoga practice. Specially designed for those who've avoided yoga because of their lack of flexibility, low fitness level, or chronic pain, these simple exercises stretch, strengthen, and massage joints and muscles from head to toe, leaving you refreshed and restored. Instructor Desirée Rumbaugh has helped thousands with therapeutic Anusara yoga, and she can help you as well—whether you're a beginner or experienced practitioner.