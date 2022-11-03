Not Available

Yoga Unveiled is a breathtaking journey of sight and sound that illuminates the essence of yoga as its creators understood it thousands of years ago. Harnessing the colorful commentary of the most prominent yoga scholars, teachers and medical experts, Yoga Unveiled reveals how yoga began, tells the story of its passage to the West, describes its numerous branches, recounts the fascinating biographies of the foremost yoga masters, and explores the astonishing medical potential of yoga. Stunning cinematography, ornate visual displays and stirring music create a truly enchanting viewing experience.