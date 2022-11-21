Not Available

Yoga Zone - Power Yoga for Strength and Endurance

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This variation on the popular power-yoga style, as is the unfortunate case with many yoga tapes, moves both into and through its program too quickly, with virtually no warm-up or introductory instruction (especially in breathing techniques) for the uninitiated. For that reason, among others, it is not recommended for newcomers. The more experienced, however, will certainly get the "challenging, athletic workout" the tape promises. Instructor Lisa Bennett is cheerful as she conducts a vigorous series of sun salutes, balancing poses, back-bends, hip and abdominal poses, and such; you'll keep moving almost constantly, and if breaking a sweat is your goal, you can't go wrong here. The overall tone, however, is rather like an infomercial, which could become irritating over repeated viewings.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images