Yoga Zone - Power Yoga for Strength and Endurance

This variation on the popular power-yoga style, as is the unfortunate case with many yoga tapes, moves both into and through its program too quickly, with virtually no warm-up or introductory instruction (especially in breathing techniques) for the uninitiated. For that reason, among others, it is not recommended for newcomers. The more experienced, however, will certainly get the "challenging, athletic workout" the tape promises. Instructor Lisa Bennett is cheerful as she conducts a vigorous series of sun salutes, balancing poses, back-bends, hip and abdominal poses, and such; you'll keep moving almost constantly, and if breaking a sweat is your goal, you can't go wrong here. The overall tone, however, is rather like an infomercial, which could become irritating over repeated viewings.