For Yogi, assaults have become a daily routine, so much so that the sight of his latest victim, a heavily injured woman slumped in her car, leaves him untouched. But then he spots her baby on the back seat. Without a second thought, Yogi takes the completely defenseless creature along in a basket. Not even a machine gun pointed at his forehead could have had a stronger impact on his life; he feels threatened and seduced at the same time.