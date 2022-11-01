Not Available

Eeshwar Chandra Prasad (Prabhas) is the son of Ram Murthy (Chalapathi Rao) and Shantamma (Sharada Urvashi). Ram Murthy wants his son to do some job. However, Shantamma pampers Eeshwar very much and hence he doesn't want to leave the village. Ram Murthy dies and in order to fulfil his last wish, Eeshwar goes to the city to earn money on the advice of his friend Basha (Ali), who was a pickpocket. Eeshwar could not meet Basha. On the other hand Kotaiah (Kota Srinivasa Rao) runs big land mafia in Hyderabad city and a bitter rival of Narsing Pahilwan (Pradeep Rawat). Saidulu (Subbaraju) is Narsing's brother. Once Saidulu hacks Kotaiah and his assistant, when Eeshwar accidentally saves him. Eeshwar gets a job in a tea stall run by Chandranna (Chandra Mohan). He earns good money and purchases two gold bangles for his mother and plans to leave the city.