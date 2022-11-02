Yogi the Easter Bear

Not Available

Ranger Smith arranges a truckload of candy for the Park’s Easter celebaration, and Yogi helps himself to the entire truck. To fix things, Boo Boo and Yogi set off to find the real Easter Bunny Having found that Easter Bunny has been kidnapped, Yogi and Boo Boo follow a trail of jelly beans, rescue the Easter Bunny and Easter Chicken and return just in time to save Ranger Smith from trouble.