A surprisingly touching story of Hideaki Anno's work on the Rebuild of Evangelion, "The Wind Rises", and "Shin Godzilla", all told in the loving style of his wife, Moyoco Anno's, "Insufficient Direction". It's funny and almost whimsical, while at the same time being a real heartfelt depiction of Hideaki Anno's long-running struggle with depression. –pvoberstein