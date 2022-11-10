1961

Yojimbo

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 12th, 1961

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

The incomparable Toshiro Mifune stars in Akira Kurosawa’s visually stunning and darkly comic Yojimbo. To rid a terror-stricken village of corruption, wily masterless samurai Sanjuro turns a range war between two evil clans to his own advantage. Remade twice, by Sergio Leone and Walter Hill, this exhilarating genre-twister remains one of the most influential and entertaining films of all time.

Cast

Toshirō MifuneSanjuro Kuwabatake / The Samurai
Tatsuya NakadaiUnosuke, gunfighter
Yôko TsukasaNui
Isuzu YamadaOrin
Daisuke KatôInokichi
Takashi ShimuraTokuemon, sake brewer

View Full Cast >

Images