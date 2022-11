Not Available

In a rural port town, Kenji Ishikawa runs a barber shop together with his new wife, who speaks very little and has mysterious eyes to match her amorous presence. Running the shop isn’t easy as hardly any customers come… One evening, a man comes to the shop, as if lured by the faint hum of the wife. As the man takes a seat, Kenji exits his shop. The wife then gently fingers the man’s neck…