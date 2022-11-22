Not Available

A woman is forced to choose between her unborn child or medical treatment for re-occuring breast cancer. Shizuku, a talented surgeon, gets pregnant. In the past ten years of her marriage, she hasn't expected a baby because of breast cancer when she was young. She is pleased for the good news with her husband Ryosuke. However, soon after that, she has a relapse of breast cancer. This is the final chance for 38-year-old Shizuku to have a baby. However, she won't be able to raise her baby after the birth. Should she give up the baby and concentrate on medical treatment? Or should she give birth to the baby even if that may shorten her life? Shizuku is afflicted with the ultimate decision. Her life is filled with difficulties, but in the end, there is a big hope remaining.