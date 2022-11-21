Yong shi wo ai

Not Available

Su Kai is spunky but lonesome: his job takes him on long solitary drives across China. On a ferry, he meets two China Air flight attendants, Ge Ge and Yang Yan. He's smitten by Ge Ge, and within a few days, she agrees to move in with him. They borrow money, build a house, live in harmony, and plan a wedding. Then, a sudden turn of events brings a change in Su Kai; he becomes moody and remote. Is there any way Ge Ge can salvage their relationship? Su Kai's breakdown brings Yang Yan back into the picture as well, and her feelings become central to the story.