The most secretive and hottest place! The biggest broadcasting accident starts there! Yong-hwa (Min Do-yoon) is a gangster from the Yongju Valley. He is harassed for money by Chairman Kang (Park Jong-hwan) and in the end decides to start an adult broadcasting system online. With sexy BJ Marshal (Lee Chae-dam) in the lead, Yong-hwa manages to get a tremendous reaction from the online viewers. BJ Bang-wool (Jin Seo-hyeon) becomes jealous of BJ Marshal and soon they start competing... Will their sexy scandal be a success?