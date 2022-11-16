Not Available

Yongsoon, an 18-year-old high school student, is a daring, fearless girl who falls in love with the coach of her school’s athletics team. When she discovers that he has a lover, the pain is almost too much for her to bear. To make matters worse, her father brings home a new wife. In an effort to bring about a resolution, Yongsoon tells the coach that she is pregnant with his child and decides to meet his lover to finally settle things. They meet in a classroom, together with the coach and Yongsoon’s new stepmother. Can Yongsoon win back her love?