A North Korean refugee named Yoon-hee works hard to bring her daughter who is left alone in China but one day crashes with a handicapped person with her milk delivery bike. The disabled refuses to go to the hospital but sues her as a hit-and-run and this gets spread all over the Internet. She is criticized by netizens and gets fired from all of her jobs. It turns out that the man who sued her is a self-injuring blackmailer disguised as a disabled person. Yoon-hee learns that she's going to need alot of money to win the case and to bring her daughter. She tries to make money through surrogacy but she ends up not getting paid. Being accused falsely, Yoon-hee doesn't trust the lawyer she has who only thinks about the cost and decides to stand up for herself