Yor, the Hunter from the Future

1983

This Italian-Turkish co-production helmed by genre veteran Antonio Margheriti (using the pseudonym "Anthony M. Dawson") was cobbled together from a four-part science-fiction miniseries shown on Italian television. In prehistoric times, the muscular Yor (Reb Brown in a loincloth) saves his cave-babe (Corinne Clery) from a dinosaur just before they get zapped into the future to battle bad guys in the familiar desolate wasteland. Genre stalwart John Steiner (Caligole) and the ubiquitous Luciano Pigozzi co-star with Carol Andre.