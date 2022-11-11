Yosaeg-yuhui

Not Available

The death toll is very high at the construction site of a villa. The villa's owner and on-site construction manager also meet their deaths. The reason for their deaths is that the refuge and freedom of their spirits are being infringed upon so they start taking their revenge on the people. The house becomes abandoned and haunted. A scientist couple from the U. S. comes to live in the house. The spirits start making trouble for them so the couple asks a powerful Buddhist monk to help them. The Buddhist monk talks with the spirits and finds out their demands. The couple ends up moving elsewhere.