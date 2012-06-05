2012

Yossi

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 2012

Studio

Lama Films

The sequel to "Jagger and Yossi" finds character Yossi (Ohad Knoller) leading a sad existence after losing his partner Jagger on the battlefield. A chance encounter with a middle-aged woman linked to his past shakes up his otherwise staid routine and sends him on a spontaneous pilgrimage to Tel Aviv. It is on the roads of southern Israel that he reignites the fire of his former self.

Cast

Lior AshkenaziMoti
Orly Silbersatz BanaiVarda
Oz ZehaviTom
Bobbi Jene SmithRachelle
Ohad KnollerYossi

