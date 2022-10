Not Available

Myeong-jin and Jeong-wu, attending the same conservatory, are studying cello. Myeong-jin is in awe of Jeong-wu's genius. Ji-eun, a piano student is working on her own composition: "Magic". Jeong-wu offers to play it for her, but on the day of the performance, he collapses on stage, leaving Myeong-jin to complete the concert.